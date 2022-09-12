MAGY (MAKROUHI) CHORBAJIAN
Born in 1934, Aleppo, Syria
Magy Chorbajian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Funeral and burial services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, noon, at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She was survived by:
Son, Hrair and Linda Chorbajian and family
Son, Vatche and Jacqueline Chorbajian and family
Son in law, Dr. Vatche Bardakjian and family
Grandchildren, Vicken and Lacie Bardakjian
Sareen Bardakjian
Alex and Elizabeth Bardakjian
Alain and Cathalina Chorbajian
David and Erica Chorbajian
John Chorbajian
Jordan-White Chorbajian
Great grandchildren, Alina and Armani Bardakjian
Charlotte Chorbajian
Sister-in-law, Lucine Chorbajian and family
Sister-in-law, Karyn Igoyan and family
And the entire Chorbajian, Mousheghian, Igoyan, Bardakjian, Boyamian, Haydostian, Dabbaghian, Libarian, Aghakian, Stepanian, White, Shakhtoura, Bojerski, Soulahian, Krikorian, Kasparian, and Khrigian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Western Region, located at ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.
