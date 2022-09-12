Magy Chorbajian

MAGY (MAKROUHI) CHORBAJIAN

Born in 1934, Aleppo, Syria

Magy Chorbajian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Funeral and burial services will be held on Tuesday, September 27, noon, at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She was survived by:

Son, Hrair and Linda Chorbajian and family

Son, Vatche and Jacqueline Chorbajian and family

Son in law, Dr. Vatche Bardakjian and family

Grandchildren, Vicken and Lacie Bardakjian

Sareen Bardakjian

Alex and Elizabeth Bardakjian

Alain and Cathalina Chorbajian

David and Erica Chorbajian

John Chorbajian

Jordan-White Chorbajian

Great grandchildren, Alina and Armani Bardakjian

Charlotte Chorbajian

Sister-in-law, Lucine Chorbajian and family

Sister-in-law, Karyn Igoyan and family

And the entire Chorbajian, Mousheghian, Igoyan, Bardakjian, Boyamian, Haydostian, Dabbaghian, Libarian, Aghakian, Stepanian, White, Shakhtoura, Bojerski, Soulahian, Krikorian, Kasparian, and Khrigian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Western Region, located at ARS, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.