MAIDA MARY BEZDJIAN
Born on May 7, 1944
Maida Mary Bezdjian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic church, 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Garbis Bezdjian
Son, Sako and Wafa Bezdjian and children, Alysa, Sophie and Mila
Daughter, Sylva and Harout Khayalian and children, Hagop and Talar
Son, Shant and Vencant Bezdjian and son, Vahe
Brother, Shahan Shahvekilian
Sister-in-law, Zarmig Shahvekilian and children, Ara and Alec
Nephew, Dicko and Alexia Shahvekilian and children, Razmig and Vatche
In-laws, Nimer and Najwa Massis and Family
Hagop and Gisel Khayalian and Family
Jennik Yacopian and Family
And the entire Bezdjian, Shahvekilian, Marangossian, Melikian, Kassis, Hazarian, Ouzounian, Deirmendjian, Boyadjian, Shahinian, and Harding families, relatives, and friends.
A memorial lunch will follow at KZV Armenian School, located at 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Garin Chapter (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118) or St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118) or KZV Armenian School (825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132).
Leave a Reply