Maida Mary Bezdjian

MAIDA MARY BEZDJIAN

Born on May 7, 1944

Maida Mary Bezdjian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic church, 51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Garbis Bezdjian

Son, Sako and Wafa Bezdjian and children, Alysa, Sophie and Mila

Daughter, Sylva and Harout Khayalian and children, Hagop and Talar

Son, Shant and Vencant Bezdjian and son, Vahe

Brother, Shahan Shahvekilian

Sister-in-law, Zarmig Shahvekilian and children, Ara and Alec

Nephew, Dicko and Alexia Shahvekilian and children, Razmig and Vatche

In-laws, Nimer and Najwa Massis and Family

Hagop and Gisel Khayalian and Family

Jennik Yacopian and Family

And the entire Bezdjian, Shahvekilian, Marangossian, Melikian, Kassis, Hazarian, Ouzounian, Deirmendjian, Boyadjian, Shahinian, and Harding families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at KZV Armenian School, located at 825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society Garin Chapter (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118) or St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118) or KZV Armenian School (825 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132).