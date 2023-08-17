MARI TERTERIAN
Born on June 9, 1931
Mari Terterian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and relative, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, George Terterian
Daughter, Alice Terterian and Guy Ober and children
Son, Assadour Terterian and children
Son, Sevag and Knar Terterian and children
Daughter, Sossy and Sarkis Dekeyan and children
Daughter, Silva and Fred Aghajanian and son
Sister, Asdghig and Jirair Garboushian and children
Sister, Araxi Armenakian and daughter
And the Terterian, Matossian, Yaralian, Apelian, Manoukian, Lepedjian, Hagopian, Manjikian, Nakoutis, Markarian, Santourian and Andekian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, P.O.Box 19191, Encino, CA 91416 or Kessab Educational Association, KEA, P.O.Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335.