Mari Terterian

MARI TERTERIAN

Born on June 9, 1931

Mari Terterian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and relative, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, George Terterian

Daughter, Alice Terterian and Guy Ober and children

Son, Assadour Terterian and children

Son, Sevag and Knar Terterian and children

Daughter, Sossy and Sarkis Dekeyan and children

Daughter, Silva and Fred Aghajanian and son

Sister, Asdghig and Jirair Garboushian and children

Sister, Araxi Armenakian and daughter

And the Terterian, Matossian, Yaralian, Apelian, Manoukian, Lepedjian, Hagopian, Manjikian, Nakoutis, Markarian, Santourian and Andekian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, P.O.Box 19191, Encino, CA 91416 or Kessab Educational Association, KEA, P.O.Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335.