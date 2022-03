Marie Barsoumian

MARIE DIKRAN BARSOUMIAN

(The late Megerdich Najarian’s wife)

Marie Barsoumian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Lebanon.

Funeral services followed by interment were held in Lebanon.

She is remembered by her:

Son, Mr. and Mrs. Antranig Najarian and family

Daughter, Sirvart Nazaretian and family

Daughter, Arpie Kaloyan and family

Daughter, Asdghig Shirinian and family

Son Mr. and Mrs. Donabed Najarian and family

Daughter Maral Assadourian and family

Son Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Najarian and family

Son Mr. Ara Najarian

Mr. and Mrs. Garabed Barsoumian and family

Anahid Kevorkian and family

Mr. and Mrs. Nerses Barsoumian and family

Mr. and Mrs. Sarkis Barsoumian and family

And the entire Barsoumian, Najarian, Nazarian, Kaloyan, Kevorkian, and Shirinian families, relatives and friends.