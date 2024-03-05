Marie Chekian

MARIE (BAGHDOYAN) CHEKIAN

Born in 1928, Aleppo, Syria

Marie Chekian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704. Interment will follow at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park, located at 1625 Gisler Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Araxy Aykanian

Son, Vahe and Hermine Chekian

Daughter, Nectar and Koko Kalajian

Sister, Lousin (Baghdoyan) Krishian (Lebanon)

Grandchildren, Dr. Haygoush Kalinian

Maral Kalinian and Jason Lee

Raffie Kalajian and children

Shant and Lisa Dakessian and children

Dikran and Talar Chekian and child

Aret and Lara Aramian

And all Baghdoyan, Chekian, Kalajian, Aykanian, Moroyan, Dakessian, Shirikian, Terzian and Aramian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS Karni Chapter, Armenia Scholarship Fund, P.O.Box 2303, Mission Viejo, CA 92690, or the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612, or Massis Weekly Armenian newspaper, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.