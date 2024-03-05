MARIE (BAGHDOYAN) CHEKIAN
Born in 1928, Aleppo, Syria
Marie Chekian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704. Interment will follow at Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park, located at 1625 Gisler Ave., Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Araxy Aykanian
Son, Vahe and Hermine Chekian
Daughter, Nectar and Koko Kalajian
Sister, Lousin (Baghdoyan) Krishian (Lebanon)
Grandchildren, Dr. Haygoush Kalinian
Maral Kalinian and Jason Lee
Raffie Kalajian and children
Shant and Lisa Dakessian and children
Dikran and Talar Chekian and child
Aret and Lara Aramian
And all Baghdoyan, Chekian, Kalajian, Aykanian, Moroyan, Dakessian, Shirikian, Terzian and Aramian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS Karni Chapter, Armenia Scholarship Fund, P.O.Box 2303, Mission Viejo, CA 92690, or the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612, or Massis Weekly Armenian newspaper, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104.