MARKAR ASHOGHIAN

Born on November 1, 1943, Gharaghan, Iran

Markar Ashoghian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Church), Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hermineh Ashoghian

Daughter, Alenosh and Haygaz Cancik and children

Son, Areg Ashoghian

Son, Sassoun Ashoghian and daughter

Brother, Rouben Asheghie and family

And the entire relatives and friends.