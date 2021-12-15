MARKAR ASHOGHIAN
Born on November 1, 1943, Gharaghan, Iran
Markar Ashoghian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Church), Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Hermineh Ashoghian
Daughter, Alenosh and Haygaz Cancik and children
Son, Areg Ashoghian
Son, Sassoun Ashoghian and daughter
Brother, Rouben Asheghie and family
And the entire relatives and friends.
