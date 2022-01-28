Maro Y. Istanboulian

MARO Y. ISTANBOULIAN

Born on May 16, 1948

Maro Y. Istanboulian, beloved sister, aunt, and relative passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the God’s Acre section of the Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Garo Istanboulian and family

Brother, Rafi Istanboulian and family

Ray & Anahid Bedian and family

Yessayi Markarian and family

Armen Markarian and family

Niece and nephew, Laura and Jason

And the entire relatives, friends, and caring neighbors in her Valley Village neighborhood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Jemaran Association, at P.O. Box 280042 in Northridge, CA 91328.