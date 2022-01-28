MARO Y. ISTANBOULIAN
Born on May 16, 1948
Maro Y. Istanboulian, beloved sister, aunt, and relative passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the God’s Acre section of the Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.
She is survived by her:
Brother, Garo Istanboulian and family
Brother, Rafi Istanboulian and family
Ray & Anahid Bedian and family
Yessayi Markarian and family
Armen Markarian and family
Niece and nephew, Laura and Jason
And the entire relatives, friends, and caring neighbors in her Valley Village neighborhood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Jemaran Association, at P.O. Box 280042 in Northridge, CA 91328.
