Mary Daldemian

Born on May 4, 1930, Damascus, Syria

Mary Daldemian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from Covid-19 complications.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 12:30 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, following her beloved daughter Silva Khanlian’s funeral services.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Sonia and Eddie Mouradian and son Aram (Lebanon)

Son, Mardig Mario and Seta Daldemian and children, Ariana and Jovani

Son, Vatche Daldemian

Grandson, Gabriel and Aleeza Khanlian and children, Jayden, Mason, and Tatiana

Granddaughter, Nancy and Hrair Mekhtarian and children, John and Isabel

Granddaughter, Carol and Mossig Tortian and family (Lebanon)

Granddaughter, Kristine and Garo Chapoutian and family (Lebanon)

Brother, Boghos and Maro Melengitchian and family (Canada)

Sister in Law, Shake’ Melengitchian and family (Canada)

And the entire Daldemian, Khanlian, Melengitchian, Dakessian, Tashchian, Tasmadjian, and Khachadourian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Armenian Church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, California.