MARY KARAMARDIAN
Born on December 29, 1929, Kessab, Syria
Mary Karamardian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Serop Karamardian
Daughter, Alice and Varant Vartabedian
Son, Hrair Karamardian and daughters, Natalie and Lara
Daughter, Sossi and Ara Madzounian and children
Shahan Madzounian and daughter, Amelia
Anisha Madzounian and fiance, Jeff
Son, Vahe and Lisa Karamardian and sons, Michael and David
Sister, Armine Taminossian and children
Sister, Anahid Manjikian and children
Nephews and nieces, Boghossian families
Brother-in-law, Garbis and Zovak Karamardian and children
Sister-in-law, Anoush Tohikian and children
In-laws, Tom and Christine Minasian
And the entire entire Karamardian, Vartabedian, Madzounian, Taminossian, Manjikian, Tohikian, Boghossian, Minasian, Arazian, and Injejikian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Children of Fallen Heroes Fund (Karamardian residence, 6000 Topeka Dr., Tarzana, CA 91356).
