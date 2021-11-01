Marie Karamardian

MARY KARAMARDIAN

Born on December 29, 1929, Kessab, Syria

Mary Karamardian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Serop Karamardian

Daughter, Alice and Varant Vartabedian

Son, Hrair Karamardian and daughters, Natalie and Lara

Daughter, Sossi and Ara Madzounian and children

Shahan Madzounian and daughter, Amelia

Anisha Madzounian and fiance, Jeff

Son, Vahe and Lisa Karamardian and sons, Michael and David

Sister, Armine Taminossian and children

Sister, Anahid Manjikian and children

Nephews and nieces, Boghossian families

Brother-in-law, Garbis and Zovak Karamardian and children

Sister-in-law, Anoush Tohikian and children

In-laws, Tom and Christine Minasian

And the entire entire Karamardian, Vartabedian, Madzounian, Taminossian, Manjikian, Tohikian, Boghossian, Minasian, Arazian, and Injejikian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Children of Fallen Heroes Fund (Karamardian residence, 6000 Topeka Dr., Tarzana, CA 91356).