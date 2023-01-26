Massis Araradian

Born on December 29, 1929, Aleppo Syria

Massis Araradian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, relative, and friend, passed away at his home in Hollywood, CA on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, surrounded by his wife and sons.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 a.m., at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

He is survived by his:

Wife of 60 years, Maro Araradian

Son, Araz Araradian and fiancee Aida Arzerounian

Son, Sevak and Lena Araradian

Grandchildren, Ardem, Aram, Hrak and Vania Araradian

And all Araradian, Der Ghougassian, Shirikjian, Kotoyan, Salatyan, Chuljian, Karamanoukian, and Kevranian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant in Glendale, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbarez Newspaper (checks payable to: Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90029).