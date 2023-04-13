Mesrob Chelebian

Mesrob Chelebian, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and longtime ARF Rosdom Gomideh member, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Esther and Jan Tognozzi and daughter, Nyree and Sevan Apik; grandchildren, Areni and Aiki; and daughter Danielle and Eric Hairabedian

Daughter, Zepure and William Yukich and children, Jake and Madelyn

Daughter, Sona Gallatin and son, Steven and Jennifer Gallatin

Son, Steve Chelebian and children, Franklin, Peter, and Joseph

Son, Viken Chelebian and children, Christina, Courtney, and Chad

And all Hovsepian, Aghoian, Tognozzi, Yukich, Toutikian, Apelian, Parkinson, Gallatin, Apik, Hairabedian and Bedrosian families, relatives and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at 4 p.m. at Kessab Center, 18407 Sherman Way, Reseda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessab Schools (care of K.E.A., Kessab Educational Association of Los Angeles).