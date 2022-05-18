Michel Nourian

MICHEL (MICHAEL) NOURIAN

Born on November 7, 1946, Lebanon

Michel Nourian, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel, located at 27010 Encanto Dr., Sun City, CA 92585 (Temecula County).

He is survived by his:

Son, Vache and Heather Nourian

Daughter, Silva and Carlos Vega and children

Daughter, Michelle and Joe Martinez

Mother, Yeghisapet Nourian

Brother, Krikor Nourian and children

Sister, Knarig Samuelian and children

Brother, Harout Nourian and children

And the entire Nourian, Artinian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).