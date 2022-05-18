MICHEL (MICHAEL) NOURIAN
Born on November 7, 1946, Lebanon
Michel Nourian, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a short illness.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Evans Brown Sun City Chapel, located at 27010 Encanto Dr., Sun City, CA 92585 (Temecula County).
He is survived by his:
Son, Vache and Heather Nourian
Daughter, Silva and Carlos Vega and children
Daughter, Michelle and Joe Martinez
Mother, Yeghisapet Nourian
Brother, Krikor Nourian and children
Sister, Knarig Samuelian and children
Brother, Harout Nourian and children
And the entire Nourian, Artinian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Relief Society, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202).
