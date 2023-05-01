MIKAEL (MIG) TOROSSIAN
Born on March 11, 1940, Beirut, Lebanon
Mikael Torossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and teammate, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of his passing, on Wednesday, May 10, 10 a.m. at St. Leon Cathedral, located at 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Violette Torossian
Daughter, Maria and Ara Kiledjian and children
Son, Hagop (Jake) Torossian
Brother, Levon and Waltraud Torossian (Vienna)
And all Torossian, Kiledjian, Yardemian, and Chalian families, relatives and friends.
A memorial lunch will follow at Koko’s Restaurant, located at 16935 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91406.