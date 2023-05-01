Mikael (Mig) Torossian

MIKAEL (MIG) TOROSSIAN

Born on March 11, 1940, Beirut, Lebanon

Mikael Torossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and teammate, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of his passing, on Wednesday, May 10, 10 a.m. at St. Leon Cathedral, located at 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Violette Torossian

Daughter, Maria and Ara Kiledjian and children

Son, Hagop (Jake) Torossian

Brother, Levon and Waltraud Torossian (Vienna)

And all Torossian, Kiledjian, Yardemian, and Chalian families, relatives and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow at Koko’s Restaurant, located at 16935 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91406.