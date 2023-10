Mosig Stephanian

MOSIG STEPHANIAN

Born on November 13, 1954

Mosig Stephanian, beloved brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 22, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located 58 S. Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Shahan and Tamar Stephanian and children, Tsolair, Nanor and Levon

And all Gaboudian, Kalaydjian, Melkonian. Chorbajiam, Melikian, Gourdikian, and Talatinian families, relatives, and friends.