MOUSHEGH HOVAGIMIAN

Born on July 29, 1944, Aleppo, Syria

Moushegh Hovagimian, beloved brother and relative, passed away on Wednesday, August 16. 2023.

Funeral details will be forthcoming.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Vahe and Hasmig Hovagimian

Mr. and Mrs. Jean Bezjian (France)

Sirarpi Vartanian (Lebanon)

Habib and Seta Rahme and children (Lebanon)

Roupen and Taline Gibinian and children (Lebanon)

Allen and Irma Balian and children (Lebanon)

And all relatives and friends.

Condolences will be accepted at his brother’s, Vahe Hovagimian’s residence on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 22 and 23, from 7 to 9 p.m.