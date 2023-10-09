Najdeh Mirzabeigi

NAJDEH MIRZABEIGI

Born in 1938, Tehran, Iran

Najdeh Mirzabeigi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Evelyn Mirzabeigi

Son, Edwin and Aline Mirzabeigi, and son Alex

In-law, Ripsik Nalbandian and family

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS for displaced families of Artsakh.