NAJDEH MIRZABEIGI
Born in 1938, Tehran, Iran
Najdeh Mirzabeigi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Evelyn Mirzabeigi
Son, Edwin and Aline Mirzabeigi, and son Alex
In-law, Ripsik Nalbandian and family
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS for displaced families of Artsakh.