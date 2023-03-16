Nazareth Kevonian

NAZARETH KEVONIAN

Born in 1941, Beirut, Lebanon

Nazareth Kevonian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 6, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, April 6, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Tamar Kevonian and Sevan Abdessian and daughter, Yeraz

Son, Keghon and Alexia Kevonian and children, Atam, Sophia and Neshan

Daughter, Taline Kevonian

Sister, Sossy Hannessian and family

Brother, Raffi and Angela Kevonian and family (Spain)

Sister, Arpine Kevonian and family (Greece)

And all Kevonian, Hannessian, Abdessian, and Madenjis families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Asbarez “Nazareth Kevonian Fund for Special Projects” (Armenian Media Network, 1203 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029).

Condolences

On the sad occasion of Nazareth Kevonian’s passing, the Armenian Cultural Foundation expresses its heartfelt condolences to his children, relatives, and friends.

On the sad occasion of Nazareth Kevonian’s passing, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Western U.S.A. Central Committee expresses its heartfelt condolences to his children, relatives, and friends.

On the sad occasion of Nazareth Kevonian’s passing, the management of the Armenian Media Network, as well as the editorial board and staff of the Asbarez Newspaper express their heartfelt condolences to its colleague, Nazareth’s daughter, Tamar Kevonian, as well as to his children, relatives, and friends.