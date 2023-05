Nevair Der Mugerdichian

Born on October 5, 1929, Iraq

Nevair Der Mugerdichian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m., at the Old North Church (Red chapel) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

She is survived by her:

Son, Shahan and Silva Dermugerdichian

Daughter, Liza and Kevork Santikian

Grandson, Razmig and Tamar Dermugerdichian and child, Nshan

Grandson, Mshag and Remma Dermugerdichian and children, Ari and Mya

Grandson, Garen and Alenoosh Santikian

Granddaughter, Lori and Levon Tebelekian and children, Shaunt and Sarine

Sister, Berjouhi Melconian and family

Sister, Sona and Albert Zakarian and family

Sister-in-law, Yeghisapet Cholakian and family

And all Der Mugerdichian, Santikian, Koulian, Melconian, Zakarian, Cholakian, Soukiassian, Sarkisov, Tebelekian, Sakadjian, and Der Garapet families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.