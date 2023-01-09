Nishan Kassabian

NISHAN KASSABIAN

Born on August 28, 1928, Mosul, Iraq

Nishan Kassabian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, January 13, noon, at Old North Church (Red Chapel) in Hollywood Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Shoushan Kassabian

Sister, Heranoush Kassabian

Son, Harout and Arda Kassabian and daughters, Nanor and Talar

Son, Vahan and Sandy Kassabian and daughters, Mareen and Sareen

Son, Hagop and Narek Kassabian and daughters, Yeraz and Meghri

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Youth Association of California (AYAC, 1811 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205).