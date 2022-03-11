Nora Sahagian

NORA SAHAGIAN

Born on May 6, 1938, Tehran, Iran

Nora Sahagian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Private funeral services will be held.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Carie and Peter Akaragian

Son, Alexi and Rene Sahagian

Grandchildren, Alexis and Franky Sahagian

Sister, Anoush and Vahan Chamlian and family

Brother, George and Sonia Keshishian and family

Brother, Armen and Elizabeth Keshishian and family

And the entire Keshishian, Sahagian, and Poladian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Educational Foundation, located at 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204 or to the Western Prelacy of the United States, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave., Glendale, CA 91214.