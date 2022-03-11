NORA SAHAGIAN
Born on May 6, 1938, Tehran, Iran
Nora Sahagian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Private funeral services will be held.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Carie and Peter Akaragian
Son, Alexi and Rene Sahagian
Grandchildren, Alexis and Franky Sahagian
Sister, Anoush and Vahan Chamlian and family
Brother, George and Sonia Keshishian and family
Brother, Armen and Elizabeth Keshishian and family
And the entire Keshishian, Sahagian, and Poladian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Educational Foundation, located at 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204 or to the Western Prelacy of the United States, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave., Glendale, CA 91214.
