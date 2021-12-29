Nora Seropian

NORA (BARSOUMIAN) SEROPIAN

Born in Lebanon

Nora Seropian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Garden of Heritage in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Serop Seropian

Daughter, Taline and Elia Gris and children, Alexa, Christopher and Raffi

Daughter, Houri and Minas Kalachian and son, Daron

Brother, Mossig and Elmon Barsoumian and son, Hovan

Sister, Hasmig Babian and children, Sarig and Varak

Brother, Vatche and Ani Barsoumian and children, Alec and Nadine

Sister-in-law, Sossi Hassakorzian

Brother-in-law, Simon and Sossi Seropian

Viken and Rita Hassakorzian and Family

Jacques and Sasha Hassakorzian

Suzy Habeshian and Family

Vatche and Aline Yepremian and Family

Mossig and Tenny Kizirian and Family

Alfred and Sabine Eisayan and FamilyV

Vatche and Sandra Halajian and Family

And the entire Barsoumian, Seropian, Gris, Keloros, Kalachian families, relatives, and friends.