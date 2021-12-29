NORA (BARSOUMIAN) SEROPIAN
Born in Lebanon
Nora Seropian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Garden of Heritage in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Serop Seropian
Daughter, Taline and Elia Gris and children, Alexa, Christopher and Raffi
Daughter, Houri and Minas Kalachian and son, Daron
Brother, Mossig and Elmon Barsoumian and son, Hovan
Sister, Hasmig Babian and children, Sarig and Varak
Brother, Vatche and Ani Barsoumian and children, Alec and Nadine
Sister-in-law, Sossi Hassakorzian
Brother-in-law, Simon and Sossi Seropian
Viken and Rita Hassakorzian and Family
Jacques and Sasha Hassakorzian
Suzy Habeshian and Family
Vatche and Aline Yepremian and Family
Mossig and Tenny Kizirian and Family
Alfred and Sabine Eisayan and FamilyV
Vatche and Sandra Halajian and Family
And the entire Barsoumian, Seropian, Gris, Keloros, Kalachian families, relatives, and friends.
