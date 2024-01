Ohannes Kalayedjian

OHANNES KALAYEDJIAN (UNG. SUDAN)

Born on May 10, 1941, Beirut, Lebanon

Ohannes Kalayedjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, following a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park, located at 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maro Kalahedjian

Son, Kevork and Ani Kalayedjian and children

Son, Sevag and Lara Kalayedjian and child

Son, Hagop and Vivi Kalayedjian and children

Brother-in-law, Aram and Liza Demirdjian and children (Canada)

Sister, Maro Karaoghlanian

Brother-in-law, Kevork and Maggie Lakhoyan and children

Brother-in-law, Garbis and Ani Lakhoyan and children

Nephew, George Kalayedjian and children

Nephew, Bedig and Vano Kalayedjian and children

Nephew, Koko Makhlouf and children

Niece, Silva Small and children

Niece, Therese Smith and children

Niece, Liza Makhlouf and children

And all Kalayedjian, Demirdjian, Karaoghlanian, Makhlouf, Small, Smith, Aghyarian, Chatsian, Marashlian, Lakhoyan, Babochian, Kahvedjian, Ayoub, and Ordoughlian families, relatives and friends.