Ohannes Keshishian

OHANNES KESHISHIAN

Ohannes Keshishian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Arpy Keshishian

Son, Khajag and Taline Keshishian and children, Annabel and John

Daughter, Tsolaire and Armand Tamoukian and children, Ari and Alique

Brother, Manuel and Rosine Keshishian and children and families

Brother, Hratch and Silva Keshishian

Karnig Kojayan and children and families

Hagop Hagopian and children and families

Vartan and Baidzar Karakozian and children

Roupen and Carina Hagopian and children

And the entire Keshishian, Hagopian, Gulesserian, Tamoukian, Kalaydjian, and Ohanian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Orange County Sartarabad chapter

Memorial lunch will follow at the hall adjacent to the church.