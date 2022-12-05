OHANNES KESHISHIAN
Ohannes Keshishian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 9 at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Arpy Keshishian
Son, Khajag and Taline Keshishian and children, Annabel and John
Daughter, Tsolaire and Armand Tamoukian and children, Ari and Alique
Brother, Manuel and Rosine Keshishian and children and families
Brother, Hratch and Silva Keshishian
Karnig Kojayan and children and families
Hagop Hagopian and children and families
Vartan and Baidzar Karakozian and children
Roupen and Carina Hagopian and children
And the entire Keshishian, Hagopian, Gulesserian, Tamoukian, Kalaydjian, and Ohanian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Orange County Sartarabad chapter
Memorial lunch will follow at the hall adjacent to the church.