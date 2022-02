Ohannes Ohannessian

OHANNES OHANNESSIAN

Born on February 4, 1941, Lebanon

Ohannes Ohannessian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Cyprus.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m., at St. Kevork Armenian Apostolic Church in Limassol, Cyprus.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Aida (Davidian) Ohannessian (Cyprus)

Daughter, Armik and Alan Bustani and son (Cyprus)

Daughter, Astero and Akram Michael and children (Cyprus)

Daughter, Arpie and Roger Timonian (Cyprus)

Sister, Sirarpi and Hamparsoum Dadourian and daughters and their families (Los Angeles and Lebanon)

Deceased sister, Takouhi Hallajian’s sons and their families (Cyprus, Lebanon and Los Angeles)

And the entire relatives and friends.