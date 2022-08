Ojeni Khrimian

OJENI (DAGHLARIAN) KHRIMIAN

Born on March 25, 1932, Iskenderun

Ojeni Khrimian, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Arshalouys and Dikran Safayan (Lebanon)

Grandchildren, Hagop and Ani Safayan and son (Lebanon)

Monique Safayan (Lebanon)

Daughter, Perouz Mahroukian

Grandchildren, Joe and Shoghig Mahroukian and children

Katia and Raffi Terzian and children

Daughter, Seta and Dr. Soghomon Boyadjian (Lebanon)

Grandchildren, Gassia and George Adanalian and son (UK)

Harout and Shogher Boyajian (UK)

Son, Haig and Nver Khrimian and children, Hagop and Arman (Lebanon)

Brother, Daniel and Sona Daghlarian

Niece and nephew, Suzy and Vartan Grigorians and family

Garo Daghlarian and family

Natalie and Armen Hagopian and family

And the entire Khrimian, Daghlarian, Mahroukian, Terzian, Tchilingirian, Donoyan, Adanalian, Torossian, Safayan, Boyadjian, Grigorians, and Hagopian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.