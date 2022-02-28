Onnig Berberian

Born on August 3, 1962, Latakia, Syria

Onnig Berberian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 12 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Lena Berberian

Sons, Hovig and Haig Berberian

Father, Haroutioun Berberian

Sister, Salpi and Kerop Manoukian

Brother, Viken Berberian

Nephew, Krikor and Vicky Manoukian

In-laws, Levon and Zaroug Krikorian and family

Cousins, Ani, Norayr and Onnig Berberian and families (Canada)

And the entire Berberian, Manoukian, Krikorian, Tavitian, Izanian, Yanekian, and Bechakian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Los Angeles.