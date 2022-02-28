ONNIG BERBERIAN
Born on August 3, 1962, Latakia, Syria
Onnig Berberian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and relative, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 12 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Lena Berberian
Sons, Hovig and Haig Berberian
Father, Haroutioun Berberian
Sister, Salpi and Kerop Manoukian
Brother, Viken Berberian
Nephew, Krikor and Vicky Manoukian
In-laws, Levon and Zaroug Krikorian and family
Cousins, Ani, Norayr and Onnig Berberian and families (Canada)
And the entire Berberian, Manoukian, Krikorian, Tavitian, Izanian, Yanekian, and Bechakian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Los Angeles.
