OVSANNA BEKARIAN
Born in 1933, Aleppo, Syria
Ovsanna Bekarian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Hagop and Tamar Bekarian and children, George and Raffi
Son, Aram and Lena Bekarian
Granddaughter, Sossi and Christopher Matti
Grandson, Kevork and Tiffany Bekarian
Brother, Hovsep Paylounian and family
And the entire Bekarian, Paylounian, Bedrossian, Der Haroutounian, Hagopian, Kojanian, Minassian, Mikaelian, and Matti families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Taline Chapter or Crescenta Valley Armenian Apostolic Church.
