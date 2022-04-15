Ovsanna Bekarian

OVSANNA BEKARIAN

Born in 1933, Aleppo, Syria

Ovsanna Bekarian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Hagop and Tamar Bekarian and children, George and Raffi

Son, Aram and Lena Bekarian

Granddaughter, Sossi and Christopher Matti

Grandson, Kevork and Tiffany Bekarian

Brother, Hovsep Paylounian and family

And the entire Bekarian, Paylounian, Bedrossian, Der Haroutounian, Hagopian, Kojanian, Minassian, Mikaelian, and Matti families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Taline Chapter or Crescenta Valley Armenian Apostolic Church.