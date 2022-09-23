Papkin Krikor Hovasapian

PAPKIN KRIKOR HOVASAPIAN

Born on May 11, 1929, in Baghdad, Iraq

Papkin Krikor Hovasapian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Glendale.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn’s Old North Church, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Nayiri Hovasapian and husband Majid Khaki

Daughter, Gaitzer Hovasapian and husband Joe Puglia

Son, Raffi Hovasapian

Grandchildren, Gayaneh Sabine Puglia and Gareen Simone Puglia

Brother, Jirayr and Takouhi Hovasapian

Brother, Vanig and Asdghig Hovasapian and children, along with their families

Brother, Shant and Aida Hovasapian and son, along with his family

Brother, Harout and Lena Hovasapian and children

Brother, Norayr and Siranoosh Hovaspian and children, along with their families

And the entire Hovasapian, Sanasarian, Khaki, and Puglia families, relatives, and friends.