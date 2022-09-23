PAPKIN KRIKOR HOVASAPIAN
Born on May 11, 1929, in Baghdad, Iraq
Papkin Krikor Hovasapian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Glendale.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 2:30 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn’s Old North Church, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Nayiri Hovasapian and husband Majid Khaki
Daughter, Gaitzer Hovasapian and husband Joe Puglia
Son, Raffi Hovasapian
Grandchildren, Gayaneh Sabine Puglia and Gareen Simone Puglia
Brother, Jirayr and Takouhi Hovasapian
Brother, Vanig and Asdghig Hovasapian and children, along with their families
Brother, Shant and Aida Hovasapian and son, along with his family
Brother, Harout and Lena Hovasapian and children
Brother, Norayr and Siranoosh Hovaspian and children, along with their families
And the entire Hovasapian, Sanasarian, Khaki, and Puglia families, relatives, and friends.
