PAUL BOGHOS KOUSHARIAN

Paul Boghos Kousharian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and relative passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Annie Seta Kousharian

Son, Leon Kousharian and Brandolyn Patterson and sons, Anthony and Andrew

Daughter, Lara and Steve Goudsouzian and children, Seran, Karoun, Stepan and Nevair

Sister, Rosa Mazloumian

Niece, Silva Gasparian and family

Niece, Grace Minassian and family

And the entire relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow church service at the Gugasian Hall.

The family wishes memorial donations to be made to AGBU (2495 E. Mountain Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104) and/or Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church (5315 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704).