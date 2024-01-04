Pierre Kupelian

PIERRE KUPELIAN

Born on May 24, 1936, Iskenderun (Alexandretta)

Pierre Kupelian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 12:15 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, 90033. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Arsho Kupelian

Daughter, Sarine and Danny Abrahamian and children, Raffi and Ari

Son, Haig Kupelian

Brother, Raymond (Boghos) and Seta Kupelian and children, Hratch, Armen, Houry and their families

Late brother Manuel Kupelian’s children, Kegham and Berj

Late sister Louisa Margosian’s children and their families (Lebanon)

Late sister Pilar Bastajian’s children and their families (Lebanon)

Cousin, Shant and Nara Mardirossian

Cousin, Avak and Vartoug Agazaryan and children

Sister-in-law, Alice Khachadour

Sister-in-law, Astrid and Armand Mardirossian

Brother-in-law, Arto and Nancy Khachadour and children, Michelle and Christopher and their families

Wife’s uncle, George and Shakeh Kurkjian and daughter Tamar and her family

In-laws, George and Seta Abrahamian and daughter Maria

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.