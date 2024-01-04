PIERRE KUPELIAN
Born on May 24, 1936, Iskenderun (Alexandretta)
Pierre Kupelian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 12:15 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, 90033. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Arsho Kupelian
Daughter, Sarine and Danny Abrahamian and children, Raffi and Ari
Son, Haig Kupelian
Brother, Raymond (Boghos) and Seta Kupelian and children, Hratch, Armen, Houry and their families
Late brother Manuel Kupelian’s children, Kegham and Berj
Late sister Louisa Margosian’s children and their families (Lebanon)
Late sister Pilar Bastajian’s children and their families (Lebanon)
Cousin, Shant and Nara Mardirossian
Cousin, Avak and Vartoug Agazaryan and children
Sister-in-law, Alice Khachadour
Sister-in-law, Astrid and Armand Mardirossian
Brother-in-law, Arto and Nancy Khachadour and children, Michelle and Christopher and their families
Wife’s uncle, George and Shakeh Kurkjian and daughter Tamar and her family
In-laws, George and Seta Abrahamian and daughter Maria
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Armenian Catholic Church, 1327 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033.