Pierre Simonian

PIERRE SIMONIAN

Born in 1939, Latakia, Syria

Pierre Simonian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, in-law, relative, and a dedicated community activist, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after a long illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, March 1 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Asbedouhi Simonian

Son, Sam and Ophelia Simonian and children, Kristel and Pierre

Son, Hrayr and Liza Simonian and children, Pierre, Isabelle, Leo and Eliza

Son, Haig and Sossy Simonian and children, Pierre and Nicolette

Son, Shant and Ankine Simonian and daughter, Chloe

Sister-in-law, Zabel Simonian and children, Sam, Berdj, Seta and children, Ara (Texas)

Sister-in-law, Ani Simonian and children, Maral, Ara, Sam and children

Sister-in-law, Nver Simonian and children, Mariette, Silva and Rita and children, Sam (Lebanon)

Nephew, Kevork and Lousine Haleblian and children

Niece, Suzy and Kapo Sahagian and children

Brother-in-law, Hampartsoum and Paula Ghazarian and daughter, Anna (Wichita)

Sister-in-law, Maria and Minas Papazian and children, Haig, Vahan and Eugenie (Lebanon)

In-laws, Hzor, Vartanian and Krikorian families

And all Simonian, Ghazarian, Haleblian, Yanekian, Basmajian, Apardian, Atamian, Papazian, Boyadjian, Avedissian, and Dournayan families, relatives and friends

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bird’s Nest in Lebanon (Please make checks payable to: Western Prelacy, 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214).