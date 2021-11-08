RAFFI BOGHOSSIAN
Born on January 20, 1956, Beirut, Lebanon
Raffi Boghossian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Yerevan Armenia.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, November 12, 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Shahoumian village (Armavir province), Armenia.
He is survived by his:
Son, Paul and Tiffany Boghossian and son, Roman
Brother, Sako and Vartoug Boghossian and daughter, Talar (Lebanon)
Sister, Roubina and Varant Kasparian and daughters, Zepyur and Vana
Neice, Nanor and Kale Skayan and family (Lebanon)
Uncle’s wife, Salpi Khoustekian and daughter, Elizabeth
Cousins, George and Oski Tchaparian and family
Nora Chaparian
George and Shogher Chorbajian and family
George and Maria Khoustekian and family
Johnny and Tatiana Khoustekian and family
Sako and Dunya Boghossian and family
Noyemi, Sirarpi, Azadouhi, Mayreni and Iskandar Andonian (Armenian)
Friends, Zareh Soghomonian and family
Kevork Parseghian and family
Khachig Manjikian and family
And all other entire relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Support Our Heroes, Armenia non-profit organization (In memory of Raffi Boghossian), located at 607 Foothill Blvd #652, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91012.
Leave a Reply