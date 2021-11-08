Raffi Boghossian

RAFFI BOGHOSSIAN

Born on January 20, 1956, Beirut, Lebanon

Raffi Boghossian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in Yerevan Armenia.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, November 12, 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Shahoumian village (Armavir province), Armenia.

He is survived by his:

Son, Paul and Tiffany Boghossian and son, Roman

Brother, Sako and Vartoug Boghossian and daughter, Talar (Lebanon)

Sister, Roubina and Varant Kasparian and daughters, Zepyur and Vana

Neice, Nanor and Kale Skayan and family (Lebanon)

Uncle’s wife, Salpi Khoustekian and daughter, Elizabeth

Cousins, George and Oski Tchaparian and family

Nora Chaparian

George and Shogher Chorbajian and family

George and Maria Khoustekian and family

Johnny and Tatiana Khoustekian and family

Sako and Dunya Boghossian and family

Noyemi, Sirarpi, Azadouhi, Mayreni and Iskandar Andonian (Armenian)

Friends, Zareh Soghomonian and family

Kevork Parseghian and family

Khachig Manjikian and family

And all other entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Support Our Heroes, Armenia non-profit organization (In memory of Raffi Boghossian), located at 607 Foothill Blvd #652, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91012.