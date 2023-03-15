Raffi Krikorian

RAFFI KRIKORIAN

Born on November 1, 1958

Raffi Krikorian, beloved son, father, brother, uncle and relative passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday March 24 at 5 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Parents Krikor M. and Virginia (Gulian) Krikorian

Sons, Raffi-Brent and Kyle-Ryan Krikorian

Sister, Silva (Krikorian) Hameline

Niece, Christine (Hameline) and Eric Liebert and daughter, Kaia

Niece, Alexandria Hameline

And all Bayrakdarian, Mouradikian, Gulian, Sulahian, and Convert families in Lebanon, France, and Sweden, as well as relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian American Museum.