RAFFI KRIKORIAN
Born on November 1, 1958
Raffi Krikorian, beloved son, father, brother, uncle and relative passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday March 24 at 5 p.m., at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Parents Krikor M. and Virginia (Gulian) Krikorian
Sons, Raffi-Brent and Kyle-Ryan Krikorian
Sister, Silva (Krikorian) Hameline
Niece, Christine (Hameline) and Eric Liebert and daughter, Kaia
Niece, Alexandria Hameline
And all Bayrakdarian, Mouradikian, Gulian, Sulahian, and Convert families in Lebanon, France, and Sweden, as well as relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian American Museum.