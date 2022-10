Remi Manukian

REMI MANUKIAN

Born on November 14, 1937, Yerevan, Armenia

Remi Manukian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

A private funeral service will be held in Rockwall, Texas.

He is survived by his:

Wife of 53 years, Cheryl Manukian

Son and wife, Remy and Marie Manukian

Grandchildren, Olivia, Lily, and Angel Manukian

Sister, Anne Manukian and family

And the entire relatives and friends.