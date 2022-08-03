RIMA MINASSIAN
Born on October 19, 1932, Tehran, Iran
Rima Minassian, beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the gravesite in Bright Eternity section in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Eric Minassian
Daughter, Dina Minassian and Varouj Moradkhanian
Sister, Nora and Zaven Stepanian
And the entire Minassian and Stepanian families, relatives, and friends.
