RIMA MINASSIAN

Born on October 19, 1932, Tehran, Iran

Rima Minassian, beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 12:30 p.m., at the gravesite in Bright Eternity section in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Eric Minassian

Daughter, Dina Minassian and Varouj Moradkhanian

Sister, Nora and Zaven Stepanian

And the entire Minassian and Stepanian families, relatives, and friends.