RITA LEVONIAN

Born on August 8, 1984

Rita Levonian, beloved daughter, granddaughter, and relative, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29, 1:15 p.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Mother, Haygouhi Karaguezian

Grandmother, Mariam Karaguezian

Father, Karnik Levonian

Grandmother, Nver Levonian

Sisters, Christine and Talar Levonian

And the entire Karaguezian, Kouduzian, Kanetchdjian, Levonian, Keurjekian, Iskanian, and Bazrganian families, relatives, and friends.