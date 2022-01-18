Rose Altounian

ROSE ALTOUNIAN

Rose Altounian, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, who passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, noon, at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Michael and Dawn Nishanian and children, Mathew, Ashley and Mia

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Jivalagian Youth Center, located at 2242 E. Foothills Blvd., Pasadena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sarkis Church, (58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107), ARS Anahid Chapter (P.O.Box 19191 Encino, CA 91416-9191), ACF Lernavayr (2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107), or to the Greek Armenian Association ( c/o GAA 319 Fairview Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030).