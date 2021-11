Roubik Monasakanian

ROUBIK MONASAKANIAN

Born on November 11, 1936

Roubik Monasakanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, November 10 at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Memorial Park, located at 22601 Lassen St., Chatsworth, CA 91311.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Anik Monasakanian

Son, Larry and Jolene Monasakanian and children

Daughter, Jackline and Brett Morris and children

Brother, Albrik and Armine Monasakanian and children

Sister, Aida Sarian and children

Sister-in-law, Nora Monasakanian and children

And all other relatives and friends.