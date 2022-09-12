Rouzas Khoylian

ROUZAS KHOYLIAN

Rouzas Khoylian, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday September 3, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by:

Son, Armen Khoylian

Daughter and Son-in-law, Rima and Donnell Cameron

Daughter, Roubina Khoylian

Granddaughters, Anya Vertanessian

Grace Vertanessian

Sabrina Gregorian

Step-Grandson, Ezroy Cameron

And the entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California.