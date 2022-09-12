ROUZAS KHOYLIAN
Rouzas Khoylian, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday September 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 22 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by:
Son, Armen Khoylian
Daughter and Son-in-law, Rima and Donnell Cameron
Daughter, Roubina Khoylian
Granddaughters, Anya Vertanessian
Grace Vertanessian
Sabrina Gregorian
Step-Grandson, Ezroy Cameron
And the entire relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California.
