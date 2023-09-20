RUBEN TATEVOSSIAN
Born on June 9, 1940
Ruben Tatevossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday September 11, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29 at 12 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He survived by his:
Wife, Diana Tatevossian
Daughter, Evette Tatevossian and children, Michelle and Raymond
Son, Armen and Serineh Tatevossian and children, Derek, Andrew and Andrea
Brother, Zareh and Satik Tatevossian
Brother, Harmik and Rita Tatevossian
Sister-in-law, Pauline Tatevossian
Brother-in-law, Armen Harutunian
Nephews and Nieces, Steve and Karineh Tatevossian and children
Raymond and Elsa Tatevossian and children
George Tatevossian
Eileen and Arthur Hovsepian and children
Issac and Marissa Tatevossian and children
Ojenik and Sachin Kakade and children
And all relatives and friends.