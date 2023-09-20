Ruben Tatevossian

RUBEN TATEVOSSIAN

Born on June 9, 1940

Ruben Tatevossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Monday September 11, 2023.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29 at 12 p.m. at Old North Church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.



He survived by his:

Wife, Diana Tatevossian

Daughter, Evette Tatevossian and children, Michelle and Raymond

Son, Armen and Serineh Tatevossian and children, Derek, Andrew and Andrea

Brother, Zareh and Satik Tatevossian

Brother, Harmik and Rita Tatevossian

Sister-in-law, Pauline Tatevossian

Brother-in-law, Armen Harutunian

Nephews and Nieces, Steve and Karineh Tatevossian and children

Raymond and Elsa Tatevossian and children

George Tatevossian

Eileen and Arthur Hovsepian and children

Issac and Marissa Tatevossian and children

Ojenik and Sachin Kakade and children

And all relatives and friends.