Samuel Megerdichian

SAMUEL MEGERDICHIAN

Born on June 1, 1922, Dikranagerd

Samuel Megerdichian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20, 12 noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Marie Megerdichian

Son, Hovig Megerdichian and son, Samuel

Son, Zareh Megerdichian

Daughter, Maggie and James Hovagimian

Daughter, Zepure and Vazken Ouzounian and daughters, Miray and Tamar

Brother, Megerdich and Stella Megerdichian and sons, Hovig and Tro (Lebanon)

Niece, Maggie and Viken Der Khachadourian and children (Lebanon)

Niece, Nazeli and Viken Avakian and children (Lebanon)

Niece, Maral and Varoujan Sabounjian and children (Lebanon)

Nephew, Assadour and Ani Khacherian and son

Sister-in-law, Lousin Keosseyan and children, Maral, Koko and Boghos (Canada)

Sister-in-law, Rosine Mouradian and children, Zarmig and Maral and families (Syria)

And the entire Megerdichian, Hovagimian,, Ouzounian, Der Khachadourian, Avakian, Sabounjian, Khacherian, Keosseyan, Mouradian, and Yeretsian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Los Angeles Chapter.