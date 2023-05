Sara Ebrahimmovsessian

Born in 1925, Isfahan, Iran

Sara Ebrahimmovsessian, beloved relative, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, May 12 at 9 a.m., at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her relatives:

Vazrik Mansourian and family

Carmen Mansourian and family

Nina Mansourian

Anilka Doult and family

Tamar Norris and family

Haro Yousofian and family

Saro Yousofian

Mosik Movsessian and family

Anahit Mansoorian and family

Noel Mansoorian and family

And all Thomassian, Vartevan, Baboomian, and Shandi families, relatives, and friends.