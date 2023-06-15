Sarkis Abrilian

SARKIS ABRILIAN

Born in 1958, Aleppo, Syria

Sarkis Abrilian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

He is survived by his:

Spouse, Luci Abrilian

Daughter, Tamar Abrilian

Son, Yeprem Abrilian

Sister, Silva and Onnik Malakhanian

Nieces, Zovik, Maria and Taline Malakhanian

Brother-In-Law, Hagop and Graziela Gulesserian and children

And all of Abrilian, Malakhanian, Kiledjian, Abedian, Gulesserian, Karamanougian, Hovanessian, Serengulian, Bakerian, Adourian, and Sanossian families and friends.

A Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia Restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.