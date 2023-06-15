SARKIS ABRILIAN
Born in 1958, Aleppo, Syria
Sarkis Abrilian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.
He is survived by his:
Spouse, Luci Abrilian
Daughter, Tamar Abrilian
Son, Yeprem Abrilian
Sister, Silva and Onnik Malakhanian
Nieces, Zovik, Maria and Taline Malakhanian
Brother-In-Law, Hagop and Graziela Gulesserian and children
And all of Abrilian, Malakhanian, Kiledjian, Abedian, Gulesserian, Karamanougian, Hovanessian, Serengulian, Bakerian, Adourian, and Sanossian families and friends.
A Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia Restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.