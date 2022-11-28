

SARKIS BOYADJIAN

Born on September 7, 1931

Sarkis Boyadjian

Sarkis Movses Boyadjian, beloved father, brother, and grandfather, died suddenly at home on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello.

There will be no graveside service.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Knarik Boyadjian

Daughter, Ani and Apo Boghigian and sons, Shahan and Mher

Son, Raffi Boyadjian

Brother, Samuel Boyajian

Sister, Elise Kalemkarian and family (London)

Sister, Araxie Schwendowius and family (Berlin)

And the entire Boyadjian, Kalemkarian, Boghigian, and Schwendowius families, relatives, and friends.

A memorial lunch will follow the church service at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Armenian Mesrobian school, 8420 Beverly Road, Pico Rivera, CA.