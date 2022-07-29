Sarkis Dakessian

Born on July 28, 1929, Jerusalem

Sarkis Dakessian, beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, August 8, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Daughter, Marie and Jack Der-Sarkissian and children

Daughter, Taleen and Adour Kabakian and children

Brother, Hagop Dakessian and children, Sylva, Mary and Ara and their families

Sister, Makrouhi Madenlian and children, Arpie and Aram and their families

Sister-in-law, Anahid Dakessian and sons, Arthur and Raffi and their families

Nephews, Vatche, Vicken and Souren Dakessian and their families

In-laws, Vahe and Rose Kabakian

And the entire Dakessian, Abrahamian, Asdourian, Der-Sarkissian and Kabakian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Wounded Soldiers Fund, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.