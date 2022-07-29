SARKIS DAKESSIAN
Born on July 28, 1929, Jerusalem
Sarkis Dakessian, beloved father, grandfather, brother and relative, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, August 8, 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Marie and Jack Der-Sarkissian and children
Daughter, Taleen and Adour Kabakian and children
Brother, Hagop Dakessian and children, Sylva, Mary and Ara and their families
Sister, Makrouhi Madenlian and children, Arpie and Aram and their families
Sister-in-law, Anahid Dakessian and sons, Arthur and Raffi and their families
Nephews, Vatche, Vicken and Souren Dakessian and their families
In-laws, Vahe and Rose Kabakian
And the entire Dakessian, Abrahamian, Asdourian, Der-Sarkissian and Kabakian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Wounded Soldiers Fund, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.
