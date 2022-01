Sarkis Deukmejian

SARKIS DEUKMEDJIAN (Sako Reyes)

Born on February 2, 1956 Lebanon

Sarkis Deukmejian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and relative, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St, Covina, CA 91724.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Maria Teresa (Terry) Deukmedjian

Daughter, Ani Deukmedjian

Mother, Ovssanna Deukmedjian

Sister, Rose and George Zabounian

Nephew and nieces, Hagop, Tamar and Rena Zabounian

Brother-in-law, Salvador and Jacqueline Avila

Sister-in-law, Aznive Deukmejian

Niece, Rita Deukmejian

Uncle, Amen and Lilit Ghazarian

Niece and nephews, Sako, Noushik, Khajak and Sevak Ghazarian

Aunt, Armenouhi Krikorian (Holland)

Cousins, Shant, Vartan, Sako, Jacqueline and Catherine Ghazarian

And the entire Ghazarian, Simonian, Harotunian, Kevorkian, Ghafari, Mouradian, Mossman, Babikian, Arguelles, Cortez, Moumjoghlian, Barreto, Avila, Moreno, Daprea, Lopez, Rodriguez, Martinez, Bernal, Garabedian, Baldemian, Papazian, Parseghian, Sarkissian, and Derhagopian families, relatives, and friends.