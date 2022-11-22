Sarkis Hmayak Gulgulian

On Friday morning, November 18, 2022, our beloved father, Sarkis Hmayak Gulgulian was reunited with his loving wife in heaven, Leone Gulgulian, of 69 years. He passed away at age 91.

Sarkis was born in Beirut, Lebanon on August 15, 1931. Sarkis is survived his three sons, Vahe (Sylva), Hrayr (Stephanie), and Kevork (Gina), his brother, Ara (Elvira), his grandchildren, Vreige, Natalie, Sophia and Sonya, great grandchildren, Phoenix, Vreige Jr., Leo, and preceded in death by three siblings, his sister, Alice (Goekjian), his brother Krikor (Juliet) and Noubar (Zharou).

Sarkis was a hard-working husband and father. He brought his family from Beirut Lebanon in 1974 and began working at Mark Steele as a welder for 27 years before he retired. He was an active member of the Armenian and LDS Church. He always welcomed new guests into his home and kept an open door for family and friends, while making time often to visit them.

Sarkis loved his family more than anything. He cherished the moments he would get to spend with family and friends and was always proud of their accomplishments.

He will continue to be remembered and live in the hearts of his loved ones.

Please join us on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, located at 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. His funeral will begin on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, located at 5335 S Highland Dr, Holladay, UT., followed by the grave site at Elysian Gardens, located at 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories and view the tribute slideshow online.

In lieu of flowers and in Loving Memory of Sarkis and Leone Gulgulian, contributions may be made to: With Our Soldiers, Armenian Youth Federation – WUSA, 104 N. Belmont St., Suite 313, Glendale, CA 91206, 818-507-1933.