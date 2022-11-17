PROF. SARKIS MARZBED MARGOSSIAN
Born on June, 1940
Sarkis Marzbed Margossian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Seta (Babahekian) Margossian
Children, Dr. Khatcher, Areni and Marzbed
Brother, Khatcher Margossian
Harout and Vanouhi Margossian
Sister, Seta (Margossian) Hedeshian and children, Kalousd and Nanar
Brother-in-law, Manoug Babahekian
Miled and Garine Abboud and children
Sevag and Nayiri Doumanian and children
Dr. George and Soce Berberian and children
Kevork and Sona Hedeshian and children
Dr. Mohir and Mariette Hedeshian and children
Professors Simon and Arpi Payaslian
Hovig and Christine Margossian and childre
Sahag and Emily Margossian and children
Chris and Tsoghig Hekimian and children
Mr. and Mrs. Vatche Boulghourjian
Sako and Salpi Simitian and children
Alex and Shoghig Der Kalousdian and children
And the entire Margossian, Babahekian, Hedeshian, Boulghourjian, Simitian, Der Kalousdian, Abboud, and Doumanian families.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marzbed Margossian to the Armenian National Committee of America, 1711 N Street Northwest, Washington DC, 20036.