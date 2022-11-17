Sarkis Marzbed Margossian

PROF. SARKIS MARZBED MARGOSSIAN

Born on June, 1940

Sarkis Marzbed Margossian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino, CA 91316.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Seta (Babahekian) Margossian

Children, Dr. Khatcher, Areni and Marzbed

Brother, Khatcher Margossian

Harout and Vanouhi Margossian

Sister, Seta (Margossian) Hedeshian and children, Kalousd and Nanar

Brother-in-law, Manoug Babahekian

Miled and Garine Abboud and children

Sevag and Nayiri Doumanian and children

Dr. George and Soce Berberian and children

Kevork and Sona Hedeshian and children

Dr. Mohir and Mariette Hedeshian and children

Professors Simon and Arpi Payaslian

Hovig and Christine Margossian and childre

Sahag and Emily Margossian and children

Chris and Tsoghig Hekimian and children

Mr. and Mrs. Vatche Boulghourjian

Sako and Salpi Simitian and children

Alex and Shoghig Der Kalousdian and children

And the entire Margossian, Babahekian, Hedeshian, Boulghourjian, Simitian, Der Kalousdian, Abboud, and Doumanian families.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marzbed Margossian to the Armenian National Committee of America, 1711 N Street Northwest, Washington DC, 20036.