Sarkis Steve Kalpakian

SARKIS STEVE KALPAKIAN

Born on November 19, 1964

Sarkis Steve Kalpakian, beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home in Chatsworth, CA.

A church service will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204

He is survived by his:

Mother, Arsine Kalpakian

Sister, Mary and Berdj Karapetian

Aunt, Serpouhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian

Aunt, Anita Kalpakian

Cousin, Nancy Berian and son , Michael

Cousin, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico

Niece, Nicolette Karapetian

Nephews, Haig and Raffi Karapetian

And all Kalpakian, Karapetian, Gudenian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Chevy Chase Country Club, located at 3067 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California