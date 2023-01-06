SARKIS STEVE KALPAKIAN
Born on November 19, 1964
Sarkis Steve Kalpakian, beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home in Chatsworth, CA.
A church service will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204
He is survived by his:
Mother, Arsine Kalpakian
Sister, Mary and Berdj Karapetian
Aunt, Serpouhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian
Aunt, Anita Kalpakian
Cousin, Nancy Berian and son , Michael
Cousin, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico
Niece, Nicolette Karapetian
Nephews, Haig and Raffi Karapetian
And all Kalpakian, Karapetian, Gudenian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Chevy Chase Country Club, located at 3067 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California