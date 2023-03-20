Serjik Karamian

SERJIK KARAMIAN

Born on December 16, 1947, Tehran, Iran

Serjik Karamian, beloved brother, father, grandfather, cousin and relative, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 27, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

He is survived by his:

Sister, Silva and Varooj Yessaian and family

Sister, Marie and James Stump and son, Mark

Sister, Knar Barchodarian and family

Brother, Joseph and Izela Karamian and children, Alex and Tatiana

Sister, Lilian and Roger Khodadadi and family

Daughter, Katrin and John Steele and son, MJ

Son, Martin Karamian

Cousin, Janet Zakari and family

And all relatives and friends

Memorial lunch will follow at the Legacy banquet hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.