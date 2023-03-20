SERJIK KARAMIAN
Born on December 16, 1947, Tehran, Iran
Serjik Karamian, beloved brother, father, grandfather, cousin and relative, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Memorial service will be held on Monday, March 27, noon, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
He is survived by his:
Sister, Silva and Varooj Yessaian and family
Sister, Marie and James Stump and son, Mark
Sister, Knar Barchodarian and family
Brother, Joseph and Izela Karamian and children, Alex and Tatiana
Sister, Lilian and Roger Khodadadi and family
Daughter, Katrin and John Steele and son, MJ
Son, Martin Karamian
Cousin, Janet Zakari and family
And all relatives and friends
Memorial lunch will follow at the Legacy banquet hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.